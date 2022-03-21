Kriti Kharbanda's HOT pole dancing video gets fiery reaction from her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat!

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Kharbanda who made her Bollywood debut with 'Raaz: Reboot' recently set Instagram on fire with her latest pole dancing video. On Monday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a mesmerising video of her flaunting her pole dancing skills in a yellow strappy top and shorts.

She also shared stunning stills of her balancing on the pole which left fans enthralled. She said that she was attempting a move or pose called 'figurehead'. In the caption, she wrote, "My first attempt at the “figurehead” and I’m feeling rather proud!"

Take a look at her post:

Her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat commented on the picture saying, "FAB" with a fire emoji.

She and her boyfriend has starred in many films together such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Taish.

For the unversed, Kriti started off her career as a model and then made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Later she starred in a Kannada film 'Chiru' and then in the Bollywood flick 'Raaz: Reboot'.

Apart from these, she has featured in several films such as Tirupati Express, Belli, Minchagi Nee Baralu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Karwaan, Housefull 4, and Googly.