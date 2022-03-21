हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda's HOT pole dancing video gets fiery reaction from her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat!

Kriti Kharbanda, in her caption for the video, revealed that she recently tried a new pole dancing pose called 'figurehead'.

Kriti Kharbanda&#039;s HOT pole dancing video gets fiery reaction from her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat!
Pic Credit: Instagram/Kriti Kharbanda

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Kharbanda who made her Bollywood debut with 'Raaz: Reboot' recently set Instagram on fire with her latest pole dancing video. On Monday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a mesmerising video of her flaunting her pole dancing skills in a yellow strappy top and shorts. 

She also shared stunning stills of her balancing on the pole which left fans enthralled. She said that she was attempting a move or pose called 'figurehead'. In the caption, she wrote, "My first attempt at the “figurehead” and I’m feeling rather proud!"

Take a look at her post:

 

 

Her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat commented on the picture saying, "FAB" with a fire emoji.

She and her boyfriend has starred in many films together such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Taish.

For the unversed, Kriti started off her career as a model and then made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Later she starred in a Kannada film 'Chiru' and then in the Bollywood flick 'Raaz: Reboot'. 

Apart from these, she has featured in several films such as Tirupati Express, Belli, Minchagi Nee Baralu, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Karwaan, Housefull 4, and Googly.

