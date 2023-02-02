Pakistani Anchors List Out Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Expensive Wedding Gifts in Viral Video, get Hilariously Trolled

NEW DELHI: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony last month and the couple made headlines for reportedly receiving expensive gift items from their friends and families as their wedding presents. From a swanky Rs 50 crore bungalow in Mumbai to a luxurious car, media reports claimed that the duo were presented with some of the extravagant gifts at their wedding. Amid all these, while Athiya's family issued a statement denying the rumours, a video of two Pakistani anchors has surfaced on the internet where they are seen engaging in a bit of humourous repartee while talking about the wedding gifts received by the bridegrooms.

The video begins with a female anchor who describes the Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding to the audience. She then asks the co-anchor to read the list aloud saying 'Abdullah start ho jao' before she herself starts listing the gifts. She said that the bride's father Suniel Shetty gave the couple a Rs 5 crore apartment as a wedding gift, to which her colleague corrects her with the Rs 50 crore figure, saying, "5 crore mein toh Karachi mein apartment nahi aana."

They continued the discussion with Salman Khan's gift of an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore and stated that he might not be able to get it back as he has no plans to get married in near future. The Pakistani anchors went on reveal the gifts by Jackie Shroff, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Arjun Kapoor. Their Live broadcast presentation of Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding gifts brought on a slew of memes with netizens trolling them brutally. The video went viral in no time and also invited some hilarious comments. Take a look:

Must watch: Pakistan TV anchors going bonkers discussing economic situation of Pak while comparing it with gifts given on #rahulwedsathiya ceremony pic.twitter.com/isEVb18Wnm — Megh Updates __ (@MeghUpdates) January 31, 2023

Sunil Shetty after watching Pak TV news pic.twitter.com/OVzDWFHoIX — Roopa B (@Roopa13B) January 31, 2023

Mentally they're converting the amount in Pakistani rupees & wondering how much atta could've been bought for the whole hungry nation __ — Badass Dad _ _ (@Badass_Superdad) January 31, 2023

One of the users wrote, "Mentally they're converting the amount in Pakistani rupees and wondering how much atta could’ve been bought for the whole hungry nation."

Another user wrote, "They read Pakistan’s entire GDP within 1 minute."

Another comment read, "They must be getting heartburn just listening to the value of the presents the couple received."

One user wrote, "I love it when she said - Abdullah shuru ho jao."

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who dated for almost four years, got married in an intimate ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala on January 23, 2023. The bride's family had earlier denied receiving expensive wedding gifts including cars and jewellery and asked media outlets not to report 'incorrect information'.