हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Megan Mesveskas

Photographer charges extra 100 dollars to shoot plus-size models, netizens call him out!

Megan Mesveskas, a model by profession took to her TikTok account and shared an e-mail which she received from a renowned photographer William Lords. Megan  has slammed him for  charging $100 more than the 'standard' pricing from the plus-size models.   

Photographer charges extra 100 dollars to shoot plus-size models, netizens call him out!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The glamourous fashion industry also has a dark side to it which sometimes brings a lot of disappointment and exploitation. 

Recently, Megan Mesveskas, 24, a model by profession took to her TikTok account and shared an e-mail which she received from a renowned photographer William Lords. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sixtine (@sixtinerouyre)

Megan, who is also the founder of the agency Model Nexus, which specialises in body diversity raised her voice and slammed the photographer for charging $100 more than the 'standard' pricing from the plus-size models. 

The incident took place when Megan asked the photographer’s studio manager about the rates for the shoot, to which he responded with two separate pricing for photoshoots. 

The price to shoot a “standard” model was $950, but the price for photographing a “plus-sized/curve” model was $1050.

ba

This has irked netizens on social media. Internet users are bashing the photographer for this discrimination. The video has now gone viral as well. 

After receiving outrage for his pricing, Lords told Newsweek. “The reason I charge $100 more for curvy models is because of the “time and cost involved in obtaining ‘creative and high end’ clothing for the models” that is on par with clothing offered to "straight-sized" models.” 

He also went on to say, “$100 is absolutely nothing compared to what I do for these girls.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Megan Mesveskasmodelphotographer William Lords$100 extraplus-size modelTikTok accountplus-sized/curve modelNetizensslam
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn's co-star Raashii Khanna breaks her silence on being bullied, body-shamed, says was called 'gas tanker'!

Must Watch

PT24M22S

Pushkar Dhami Oath Ceremony Live: Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath for the second time in a row