Poonam Pandey blasts baby rumours, says 'zabardasti pregnant mat banao'

New Delhi: Controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey has blasted rumours of her being pregnancy with husband Sam Bombay. She dismissed the pregnancy reports and called it a 'bad news' for her.

In her interview with Zoom, Poonam Pandey quashed pregnancy rumours saying, "zabardasti pregnant mat banao. For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh lo. Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hun."

A few days back, speculation was rife that Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay are expecting their first child. However, it turned out to be a false news.

Poonam and Sam Bambay tied the knot on September 1, 2020, in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and announced her wedding news with fans along with a picture with her husband.

However, within few days of her marriage, Poonam accused her husband Sam Bombay of molestation and assault. The incident allegedly happened in Canacona village in south Goa. Sam was later arrested. However, he was granted conditional bail a day after.

On Karwa Chauth in 2020, Poonam shared pictures with husband Sam Bombay on social media debunking all marital discord rumours.

In November last year, she was arrested in North Goa for allegedly shooting an obscene and vulgar video on the beach. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly shooting a "porn video" at Goa's Chapoli Dam.