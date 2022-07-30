NewsBuzz
ALIA BHATT

Preggers Alia Bhatt stole hubby Ranbir Kapoor's black blazer to wear over short dress - Watch

Alia Bhatt's slight baby bump is visible in the dress and fans can't be happier. Several paps clicked her and videos of which can be seen on social media platforms. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Preggers Alia Bhatt stole hubby Ranbir Kapoor's black blazer to wear over short dress - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in the city promoting her upcoming film Darlings. She turned heads in a short black sequinned dress and decided to pair it up with her husband Ranbir Kapoor's blazer. Yup, that's right! 

ALIA BHATT FLAUNTS BABY BUMP

She accentuated her entire look in a fun way. Alia took to Instagram and posted the picture with a caption reading: While the husband's away - I stole his blazer to complete my look today - thank you my darlings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Alia's slight baby bump is visible in the dress and fans can't be happier. Several paps clicked her and videos of which can be seen on social media platforms. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year at their house Vastu in the presence of family and friends. Their wedding was an intimate affair with just close bunch of people in attendance.

ALIA BHATT'S  WORK CALENDAR

Alia meanwhile has Darlings up for release co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. She recently completed shooting of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone which is directed by Tom Harper. It stars Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot in the lead role. The film will release on Netflix.

RANBIR KAPOOR'S FILMS

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor. His last release Shamshera failed to create magic on-screen. 

Ranbir and Alia also have Brahmastra up for release in September. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has an ensemble star cast. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. 

 

Live Tv

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt baby bumpRanbir Kapooralia bhatt newsPregnancyAlia Bhatt pregnancyranbir kapoor babyDarlings

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022