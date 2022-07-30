New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in the city promoting her upcoming film Darlings. She turned heads in a short black sequinned dress and decided to pair it up with her husband Ranbir Kapoor's blazer. Yup, that's right!

ALIA BHATT FLAUNTS BABY BUMP

She accentuated her entire look in a fun way. Alia took to Instagram and posted the picture with a caption reading: While the husband's away - I stole his blazer to complete my look today - thank you my darlings.

Alia's slight baby bump is visible in the dress and fans can't be happier. Several paps clicked her and videos of which can be seen on social media platforms.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year at their house Vastu in the presence of family and friends. Their wedding was an intimate affair with just close bunch of people in attendance.

ALIA BHATT'S WORK CALENDAR

Alia meanwhile has Darlings up for release co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. She recently completed shooting of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone which is directed by Tom Harper. It stars Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot in the lead role. The film will release on Netflix.

RANBIR KAPOOR'S FILMS

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor. His last release Shamshera failed to create magic on-screen.

Ranbir and Alia also have Brahmastra up for release in September. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has an ensemble star cast. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.