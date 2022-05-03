हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Met gala

Preggers Rihanna honoured with glorious statue at Met Gala 2022 - Watch

This year, the Met Gala, which was held in New York, had the theme - 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

Preggers Rihanna honoured with glorious statue at Met Gala 2022 - Watch
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: American pop star Rihanna who is currently expecting a child with rapper ASAP Rocky was honoured with a statue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit or Met Gala this year. 

Even though Rihanna didn't attend the Met Gala, she was thrilled to see the tribute offered to her.

Sharing the video of the statue on Instagram, she wrote, "Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one."

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

 

For the unversed, the statue was inspired by her cover photo for Vogue magazine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

 

In the same interview for Vogue, Rihanna spoke about making her pregnancy fashionable. She said, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I'm sorry -- it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear just because my body is changing."

She further said, "I'm hoping we are able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

Earlier, the singer was in the news when rumours of her breakup with beau ASAP Rocky dominated headlines. However, the couple squashed all rumours after they went on a trip to Barbados together.

Meanwhile, this year, the Met Gala theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

Met gala, Met Gala 2022, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Rihanna statue, Met Gala 2022 viral
