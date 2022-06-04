New Delhi: Preggers Sonam Kapoor is currently in Italy, enjoying her time. She along with her doting husband Anand Ahuja flew to Florence, Italy for their 'babymoon'. Sonam took to her Instagram stories, giving a sneak-peek into her vacay. She posted a series of pictures and videos from Italy.

Wearing a lime green dress, Sonam Kapoor flaunted her cutesy baby bump sitting at a restaurant. In the video, Sonam can be heard saying, "Hey. Where, where are we, babymoon?" She then picked up a glass of juice and said, "Having orange juice instead of wine." Anand showed a water bottle, and they both said, "Water is the best." Take a look at the pictures:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the pregnancy in March this year on social media. In the caption, they wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai after several years of dating.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film AK vs AK on the work front. She has a crime thriller titled Blind in her kitty which is directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. Blind will premiere on the OTT platform.