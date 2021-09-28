Priyanka Chopra’s picture sitting cross legged in a private jet goes viral, fans call her ‘India wale’ – See pic!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, recently took a private jet to Spain to complete the shoot.

Her team has now shared a picture of PeeCee where she can be seen sitting in the flight with her legs crossed.

While the world was drooling over her picture, some of her fans loved her desi pose that got everyone's attention.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, her team also gave the picture courtesy to Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra as she clicked the picture.

Her fans loved her picture and called her ‘India wale’ while complimenting her.

For the unversed, Priyanka recently attended the Global Citizens Live 2021 on Saturday in a gorgeous earth-themed dress and fans cannot get over her outfit.

The global sensation took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her look as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The dress was designed by Prabal Gurung who is based in New York City.

She was styled by Law Roach, had make-up done by Morgane Martini and hair by Laurie Zanoletti.

Global Citizen Live is 2021 featured Priyanka Chopra as one of the hosts and the actress had shared many BTS clips from the event on her social media.

On the work front, the actress has her plate full with multiple projects.

Priyanka will be seen in ‘Matrix 4’, a rom-com film ‘Text For You’ and an upcoming Amazon Prime Videos spy thriller ‘Citadel’.

She will also star in the Hindi film ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.