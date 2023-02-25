PV Sindhu's dances on Birthday Girl Urvashi Rautela's Boss Party Hook Step, Actress Reacts

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela's Boss Party song became a chartbuster upon its release. Netizens hopped on to this dance trend and made it go viral on social media. as it is today. Joining the bandwagon, ace badminton player PV Sindhu decided to join in on the fun and her dance video is quite impressive.

Urvashi Rautela's Boss Party Song along with megastar Chiranjeevi went on to be the biggest party anthem of the year. PV sindhu took on to her social media and hopped onto that trend the actress looked very alluring to our eyes as she was seen donning a royal blue ethnic lehnga and shook her leg on the hook step of Urvashi Rautela's Boss Party Song, Sharing the video on her social media PV Sindhu wrote, "We’re is the party ?? Bossu"

Urvashi showered her love in the comment section and wrote, "That’s amazing" and also reposted it on her social media and expressed her love and wrote, "You're simply super amazingly rocked #Bossparty Trend (three fire emoticons).

Urvashi has always expressed her love for the actress and other over making BOSS PARTY as one of the biggest party anthem song. On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.