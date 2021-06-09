Rakhi Sawant's hot yoga video goes viral, netizens troll her for 'naked' outfit- Watch

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant is known for her antics. And guess what? She recently posted videos of her doing yoga under the supervision of her trainers. But turns out, she got trolled for wearing a nude coloured sports bra.

Netizens trolled her for wearing a risque outfit while doing yoga. Some called her out for looking 'naked' in the video post:

Rakhi Sawant is an avid social media user, who keeps sharing interesting and fun stuff on Instagram with her fans.

Rakhi was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. She actress entered the show as a challenger and made it to the finale because of her entertaining antics. She quit the game on the grand finale and opted for a payout instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.

The actress is working hard to shed extra kilos and is following a strict workout routine.