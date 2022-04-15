हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shri Krishna actor

Shri Krishna aka Sarvadaman Banerjee now looks like Sylvester Stallone, fans shout 'prabhu you've super power'!

We found Shri Krishna aka Sarvadaman Banerjee's latest photos and you will be shocked to find out how he looks now. 

Shri Krishna aka Sarvadaman Banerjee now looks like Sylvester Stallone, fans shout &#039;prabhu you&#039;ve super power&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 90s were a blessing for the mythological series lovers. From Ramayan to Mahabharat, viewers enjoyed watching it all. Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee, who played the titular role of Lord Krishna in the 1993 show became an overnight star and fans loved his performance. 

Decades later, we found Sarvadaman Banerjee's latest photos and you will be shocked to find out how he looks now. Well, the Shri Krishna star is a muscle-man now and looks nothing less than Hollywood biggies Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the gym. 

Check out Sarvadaman Banerjee's latest gym photo and pick up your jaws from the floor. 

He is known for his work in Bengali and Telugu cinema. However, he became a household name for playing Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's hit television series Shri Krishna back in 1993. 

Sarvadaman Banerjee also played a lead role in Adi Shankaracharya (1983), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, and Swami Vivekananda respectively. In the 1986 film Sirivennela, he played a blind flutist.

An FTII graduate, Sarvadaman Banerjee reportedly now teaches meditation in Rishikesh, Haridwar. 

If this doesn't inspire you to be fit then what will!

 

