New Delhi: The 90s were a blessing for the mythological series lovers. From Ramayan to Mahabharat, viewers enjoyed watching it all. Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee, who played the titular role of Lord Krishna in the 1993 show became an overnight star and fans loved his performance.

Decades later, we found Sarvadaman Banerjee's latest photos and you will be shocked to find out how he looks now. Well, the Shri Krishna star is a muscle-man now and looks nothing less than Hollywood biggies Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the gym.

Check out Sarvadaman Banerjee's latest gym photo and pick up your jaws from the floor.

Gym time pic.twitter.com/0HxSx03OWu — Sarvadaman D Banerjee ( #Staysafe ) (@ItsSarvadamanD) April 12, 2022

He is known for his work in Bengali and Telugu cinema. However, he became a household name for playing Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's hit television series Shri Krishna back in 1993.

A few pictures from my birthday! Krishna's Birthday bash..

Thank you so much Man Mohan Sangar ji. Neeraj Agarwal, Meera, Mohit Sharma..ji Lekh Raj Thakur ,Anjali,Amarjeet ,Rajesh Jain ji & Family ..

the entire staff of Grillz Dehradun for making it so memorable... #birthday pic.twitter.com/H9ewxfVxk2 — Sarvadaman D Banerjee ( #Staysafe ) (@ItsSarvadamanD) March 15, 2022

Sarvadaman Banerjee also played a lead role in Adi Shankaracharya (1983), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, and Swami Vivekananda respectively. In the 1986 film Sirivennela, he played a blind flutist.

An FTII graduate, Sarvadaman Banerjee reportedly now teaches meditation in Rishikesh, Haridwar.

If this doesn't inspire you to be fit then what will!