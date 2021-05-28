Randeep Hooda's 'sexist' joke on Mayawati irks netizens, #ArrestRandeepHooda trends on Twitter

New Delhi: After an old video clip of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, making a 'sexist' and 'casteist' joke' on politician Mayawati went viral, netizens are now demanding his arrest. #ArrestRandeepHooda is a top trend on Twitter and social media users have also demanded an unconditional apology from him for his 'insensitive joke'.

In the video, Randeep is seen sitting on stage and talking to the audience. He announces to everyone that he's going to make a 'dirty joke' and sets the premise for it with politician Mayawati as the subject.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The Prabhu Deva directorial released on May 13.

He will next be seen in the web series, 'Inspector Avinash' based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh and directed by Neeraj Pathak. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while actress Urvashi Rautela will play the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.