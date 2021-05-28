हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
#ArrestRandeepHooda

Randeep Hooda's 'sexist' joke on Mayawati irks netizens, #ArrestRandeepHooda trends on Twitter

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. 

Randeep Hooda&#039;s &#039;sexist&#039; joke on Mayawati irks netizens, #ArrestRandeepHooda trends on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After an old video clip of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, making a 'sexist' and 'casteist' joke' on politician Mayawati went viral, netizens are now demanding his arrest. #ArrestRandeepHooda is a top trend on Twitter and social media users have also demanded an unconditional apology from him for his 'insensitive joke'.

In the video, Randeep is seen sitting on stage and talking to the audience. He announces to everyone that he's going to make a 'dirty joke' and sets the premise for it with politician Mayawati as the subject.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The Prabhu Deva directorial released on May 13.

He will next be seen in the web series, 'Inspector Avinash' based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh and directed by Neeraj Pathak. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while actress Urvashi Rautela will play the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
#ArrestRandeepHoodaRandeep HoodaNeeraj PathakUrvashi RautelaInspector Avinash
Next
Story

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her washboard abs in new pic, dad Sanjay Kapoor's comment wins internet!

Must Watch

PT45S

Cyclone Yaas: PM Narendra Modi to conduct aerial surveys of Odisha, Bengal