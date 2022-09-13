Rashmika Mandana's Srivalli avatar inspires a whole range of sarees in Jaipur, check out Saami Saami collection!

New Delhi: The National Crush Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Pushpa made her an overnight sensation and since then her popularity has grown multiple folds. Her character ‘Srivalli’ has become her other name, with fans dancing and shouting the name, every time they see her.

Now that all the big festivals are approaching, every other girl, little or a woman, wants to wear what Rashmika Mandana wore in Pushpa. Her look had made headlines back then and is still making it to the news. The saree has been spotted at shops in Rajasthan which is the clothing hub of the country. Incidentally, it's similar to what the actress wore in 'Saami Saami'— a red saree with golden work and border, perfect for the festive season.

Check it out:

Srivalli Sarees…



Have seen @iamRashmika name in every corner and not just brands…



This one is next level… #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/1yBF4msHz8 — Rashmika Sweden FC (@LoveRashmika) September 13, 2022

We can certainly say that the actress is at the top of her game and is the most loved across the quarters.

While the actress has several interesting projects in the pipeline such as Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also has Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun amongst many others.

Srivalli's fans are excited to see more of her in various projects.