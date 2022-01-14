हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jasmine Dhunna

Remember horror film Veerana actress Jasmine Dhunna? Her bold pics go viral

In Veerana, what hogged attention was its leading lady Jasmine Dhunna as her beauty left all stunned.

Pic Courtesy: Movie stills

New Delhi: If you are a 90s kid, you probably have seen Ramsay brothers's horror flick Veerana. Helmed by Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay, Veerana starred Jasmine Dhunna, Hemant Birje and Sumit Aggarwall in the lead roles. 

In Veerana, what hogged attention was its leading lady Jasmine Dhunna. Her beauty left all stunned. Well, ever wondered how she looks now? Not much is known about the sensational actress as she disappeared from the movie world after becoming an overnight star after Veerana. 

WHERE IS JASMINE DHUNNA?

Some reports claim she moved to the US and is settled there without any links with the showbiz industry, however, other unverified reports do mention a certain underworld don being smitten by her beauty once. This primarily is being cited as one of the reasons she decided to exit from the movie industry. 

However, nothing is confirmed by the actress or not much is known about her current whereabouts. 

JASMINE DHUNNA FILMOGRAPHY

Jasmine Dhunna made her debut in Bollywood in ND Kothari's directorial venture Sarkari Mehmaan co-starring late legendary Vinod Khanna in 1979. She was then seen in the 1985 release Divorce. 

But it was with the 1988 release Veerana, that Jasmine became an overnight star. 

 

