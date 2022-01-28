हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

Remember IndiGo air hostess who went viral? She's back with Saami Saami dance - Watch

Remember IndiGo air hostess who went viral? She&#039;s back with Saami Saami dance - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: We are sure netizens remember the IndiGo air hostess whose dance on Sri Lankan viral song Manike Mage Hithe a few months back went viral. Well, she's back with yet another internet-breaking dance video. 

Identified as Aayat, the stunning air hostess took to her Instagram account and dropped a dance video of hers dressed in a traditional off-white silk saree with the golden border and grooved to the chartbuster Pushpa: The Rise song 'Saami Saami' song featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. 

She captioned the viral video as: and so many requests for this song!!! sami sami! #reels #explorepage #pushpa #samisami

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@_aayat_official)

She performed to the hook steps of the Rashmika, who played Srivalli in the movie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@_aayat_official)

Aayat can be seen wearing a traditional saree and temple jewellery. 

Earlier, expressing gratitude, Rashmika Mandanna said, "The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming. I would like to thank all my fans for making the song so successful and loving me in it. I had a great time shooting for Saami and I remember rehearsing for it for long hours to give my best to the peppy number. In the past few days, I’ve been seeing so many of you doing the hook step on social media, which takes me back to the shooting days of Pushpa. All the love I have received from people all over the world just makes the song super special and memorable!"

 

