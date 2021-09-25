Samantha Ruth Prabhu skips dinner hosted by Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya for Aamir Khan? See viral pic

New Delhi: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s marriage trouble has been in news for the past few days. It all started after the former dropped her surname from social media handles, renaming it as 'S'. Naga hosted a dinner bash for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan recently but Samantha reportedly gave it a miss.

A picture has gone viral on social media where Nagarjuna and his family hosted a dinner party for Aamir Khan recently and Samantha went missing from the meet-up. Well, Aamir was in Hyderabad in order to promote and show support for Naga’s recently released film Love Story.

In the picture, the actors can be seen participating in a cake-cutting ceremony and it included - Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, sons Chaitanya and Akhil, and Love Story director Sekhar Kammula.

Recently, Samantha uploaded a series of pictures on her social media account where she was seen partying with actresses and friends Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh giving major goals of 'girl bonding' to her fans.

Earlier to this, Samantha has given a miss to this year's SIIMA awards. Her husband and actor Nani received her award for Best Actress in 'Oh Baby' instead.