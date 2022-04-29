हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's desi dance on Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare in a blue see-through saree hits internet - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has a huge social media fan base who throng Instagram, YouTube and Facebook for checking out her videos. She recently took to IG and shared a fun dance video on Govinda and Raveena Tandon's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' song. 

Dressed in a shimmery see-through blue saree, Sapna Choudhary dazzles as she dances to the superhit desi Bollywood number. Her famous moves are loved by the fans who wait for her videos. 

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on the popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

On the work front, Sapna has featured as Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu. 

 

