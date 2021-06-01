हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana lip-syncs to Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ with a friend, video goes viral!

One of Suhana Khan's fan pages has recently shared a video of her, where she can be seen having a gala time with her college friend.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut has created a huge fanbase already. 

Suhana, who often grabs the limelight for her dressing sense and unique style statement is once again trending, courtesy her fan pages.

One of her fan pages has recently shared a video of Suhana, where she can be seen having a gala time with her college friend.

In the post, she can be seen lip-syncing Justin Bieber’s latest release ‘Peaches’ along with her friend.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana khan (@suhanakha2)

Throughout the video, she can be seen holding her phone and was continuously switching the screen of the camera on both of them. 

Suhana, who is studying films at New York's Columbia University has shot the video in an empty classroom. 

Suhana has already featured in her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018. She has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram handle and is already a popular name in comparison to other star kids

