Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Suhana's Father's Day post is SAVAGE! Deets inside

New Delhi: On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, Suhana Khan shared a nostalgic pic of her childhood with her dad and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In the monochromatic picture, Suhana can be seen kissing her father and duo is happily posing for the camera.

She simply wrote,“Father's Day," on the picture.

While the world was drooling over the cute picture, it was SRK’s reaction on the picture which caught everyone’s attention as it was even cuter than anything else.

He posted the same picture in his Instagram story and wrote, "Miss you baby so much that I'm using emojis,” along with a heart and a heart-eyed emojis.

Just a day ago, Shah Rukh had taken to social media and shared an adorable message dedicated to all the fathers on the occasion of Father's Day.

He wrote,“Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins.’”

Suhana is currently studying films at New York's Columbia University and is often seen sharing pictures and video on her Instagram for her fans. She has already featured in her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018 and has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram handle. Suhana is already a popular name in comparison to other star kids.