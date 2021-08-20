हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Shakira responds to Indian TikTok star who impersonated her voice while ordering a pizza - Watch

A video made by an Indian TikTok star Shubha went viral on social media where she can be seen ordering pizza hitting notes from international sensation Shakira's song  ‘whenever, whenever’.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A video made by an Indian TikTok star Shubha went viral on social media where she can be seen ordering pizza hitting notes from international sensation Shakira's song  ‘whenever, whenever’.

Surprisingly, when Shakira herself found this video through social media, and responded in the sweetest way as she wrote on the post “@shakira##duet with @tiktokbrownchick Hello Shuba, can I take your order please?”.

Shakira posted a video where she was singing along with Shubha which made the Indian Tik Toker and musician all excited.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

 

Shubha is a musician who creates fun videos. She has over 430k followers on Instagram already. The young Indian musician uploads her new songs on various platforms like youtube, spotify, apple music, deezer and itunes.

Shakira, a Columbian singer and writer, who is also referred to as he ‘Queen of Latin Music’ entered English language market with her 5th album ‘Laundry Service’ which sold over 13 million copies worldwide.

Some of her most famous songs are ‘Hips don’t lie’, ‘Waka Waka (This time for Africa)’, ‘Beautiful Liar’, ‘Loca’, ‘La Tortura’ and many more. 

In 2018, Forbes reported that she has become the female Latin artist who has sold the most albums in history making her ‘world’s best-selling music artist’.

Shakira’s new song video ‘don’t wait up’ released on July 16, 2021.

