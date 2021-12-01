हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is childhood friends with new Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal - Pic

Shreya Ghoshal gave a shout-out to Parag Agarwal 10 years ago on Twitter.

Shreya Ghoshal is childhood friends with new Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal - Pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Shreya Ghoshal is childhood friends with new Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal. Shreya also congratulated Parag on his new position on Twitter. Netizens are digging up old tweets between the two and have also found a picture of the technology executive with the singer on his Instagram account.

On November 29, Parag Agarwal was announced to be the new CEO of microblogging site Twitter - replacing co-founder and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey.

After the announcement, the new CEO shared a note on Twitter that read, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.”

Shreya Ghoshal re-shared his post and tweeted, “Congrats @paraga. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news”.

Parag has also shared a photo with Shreya on his Instagram.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parag Agrawal (@paraga)

Shreya first discovered Parag on Twitter 10 years ago in May 2010 and gave him a birthday shoutout that led to him being flooded with messages and followers. 

“Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost (childhood friend)! Foodie and traveller... A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga... It was his b'day yesterday! Wish him please,” Shreya had Tweeted.

To which Parag had responded, “@shreyaghoshal Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in.” 

Shreya and Parag also exchange tweets complimenting each other and sharing their travel plans.

On the work front, Shreya’s latest song ‘Chaka Chak’ from Anand L Rai’s upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' is out. The song is picturized on Sara Ali Khan and is composed by AR Rahman. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

