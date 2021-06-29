हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal's 'floating pool pic' from her pregnancy days breaks internet!

Shreya Ghoshal shared her memory of being preggers and could be seen enjoying her pool time.

Shreya Ghoshal&#039;s &#039;floating pool pic&#039; from her pregnancy days breaks internet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram and dropped a throwback picture of hers from pregnancy days. The renowned vocalist shared her memory of being preggers and could be seen enjoying her pool time.

Shreya Ghoshal wrote in the caption: A happy moment. This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me

Earlier in March, singer Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya announced their first baby arrival with an adorable picture post. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared the news with fans. 

They later shared the first photo of their son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya on social media and fans showered all the love and best wishes.

Shreya Ghoshal got married to her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony on February 5, 2015. 

The singer's illustrious career includes four prestigious National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singing. She has bagged several Filmfare Awards in Bollywood and South as well. 

During the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Shreya Ghoshal also released a new song, Angana Morey. 

 

