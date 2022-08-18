The song 'Kala Chashma' from Baar Baar Dekho has been out for a while, and from the day it came out it was an instant hit and Since then, not a single day has gone by when the song hasn't been a party staple. At whatever time of day and at any party at night, that music always gets people going and gets them moving.

The recent example of how popular the song has turned out to be came from when famous american singer Demi Lovato and popular late night TV show host Jimmy Fallon were seen grooving to the song.

Excel Entertainment, the makers of Baar Baar Dekho took to social media and shared the video of Hollywood singer Demi Lovato & the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon dancing to Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

In the caption they jotted down, “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy… moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha

The 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho has won the audience's affection and adoration for its fantastic soundtrack, which include songs like "Kho Gye Hum Kahan," "Sau Aasman," "Dariya," and "Kala Chashma," among many other superhits. Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif played the key actors in the movie.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani co-founded Excel Entertainment, which has provided the public with a number of hit movies including ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. The production company is currently preparing for the most anticipated release, Jee Le Zaraa.