NewsBuzz
JIMMY FALLON

Singer Demi Lovato and late night show host Jimmy Fallon groove to 'Kaala Chashma'- Watch

Late night show host Jimmy Fallon and popular singer Demi Lovato in a recently shared video could be seen dancing to the hit bollywood song 'Kaala Chashma'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Singer Demi Lovato and host Jimmy Fallon groove to hit Hindi number
  • The sing is 'kaala Chashma'
  • It is from movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'

Trending Photos

Singer Demi Lovato and late night show host Jimmy Fallon groove to 'Kaala Chashma'- Watch

The song 'Kala Chashma' from Baar Baar Dekho has been out for a while, and from the day it came out it was an instant hit and Since then, not a single day has gone by when the song hasn't been a party staple. At whatever time of day and at any party at night, that music always gets people going and gets them moving.

The recent example of how popular the song has turned out to be came from when famous american singer Demi Lovato and popular late night TV show host Jimmy Fallon were seen grooving to the song.

Excel Entertainment, the makers of Baar Baar Dekho took to social media and shared the video of Hollywood singer Demi Lovato & the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon dancing to Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. 
In the caption they jotted down, “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy… moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@excelmovies)

The 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho has won the audience's affection and adoration for its fantastic soundtrack, which include songs like "Kho Gye Hum Kahan," "Sau Aasman," "Dariya," and "Kala Chashma," among many other superhits. Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif played the key actors in the movie.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani co-founded Excel Entertainment, which has provided the public with a number of hit movies including ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. The production company is currently preparing for the most anticipated release, Jee Le Zaraa.

Live Tv

Jimmy FallonDemi LovatoKaala Chashma

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?