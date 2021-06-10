Sofia Hayat bashes Salman Khan, reveals she chose not to appear with him on Bigg Boss stage

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant and model Sofia Hayat has once again hogged the limelight. She dropped a post on Instagram with a long note dedicated to bashing superstar Salman Khan. She slammed the actor for various reasons - from cliched storylines to casting a young actress - Sofia pointed fingers at everything.

Sofia Hayat also revealed that she herself chose not to share the Bigg Boss finale stage with him owing to her morality.

She wrote: Salman Khan has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. He releases on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day. He also releases the same clichéd story lines, same cheesy looks to camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, isn't it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?), and same clichéd cheesy lines. What he has not done is to grow. His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated story lines that are quite clearly brain numbing, even watching the trailer of Radhe, I thought, haven't I seen all of this before?

Watching Randeep Hooda was painful. He is a good actor, and his acting has gone to waste on such an over the top and badly written role. Did he take the role because he got to work with Salman because it gives him credibility? That's the issue with the industry. Roles are taken for prestige. Imagine if Randeep said, "the character is badly written, and very cliched". He probably would have been outed from Bollywood. I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego.

We have entered the Golden age, and humanity has evolved in every way.

The people of India are not stupid, they are intelligent and evolving every day. Maybe Salman should try this to. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam

Mother Sofia Maria Hayat

Cosmic Mother

#radhe

Quick reacting to her post was Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who has been slapped a defamation notice by Salman Khan for bad-mouthing his Being Human foundation. KRK called Sofia a brave girl and tweeted in her favour.

You are a brave girl @sofiahayat! Keep it up! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021

Sofia has on previous occasions too expressed her strong opinion against Salman Khan.