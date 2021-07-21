Sonam Kapoor steps out in red floral maxi dress, sparks pregnancy rumours - See viral pics

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor recently headed back to the bay after spending almost a year with hubby Anand Ahuja in London. On returning to Mumbai, she was received at the airport by none other than daddy cool Anil Kapoor and pictures of her being teary-eyed on seeing her father after so long were captured.

Now, after she was spotted at the airport, and recently clicked in a red floral maxi dress, rumours of her being pregnant started doing the rounds. Fans are speculating that the actress is expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja.

However, the actress has not made any statement on her pregnancy as yet.

Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening, and several B-Towners were seen in attendance.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller titled 'Blind'. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W.

The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, and Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.