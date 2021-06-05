Sonu Sood’s throwback pictures from his initial modeling days are worth drooling for!

New Delhi: Actor turned philanthropist and social-activist Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a real life hero, has now treated his fans with the throwback pictures from his initial modeling days.

Taking the pictures to his Instagram handle, Sonu wrote, “#Throwback to the modelling days in Mumbai.”

In one of the black and white pictures, we can see Sonu standing with his hands in his overcoat and in another picture, the actor can be seen using a telephone as a prop for his photoshoot.

The pictures have garnered more than lakhs likes in mere two hours and his fans have flooded his post with numerous compliments.

Sonu made his acting debut with a Tamil film 'Kallazhagar' in the year 1999. He entered into Bollywood with 'Shaheed-E-Azam' in 2002. He shot to fame with films like – 'Entertainment', 'Happy New Year', 'Simmba', 'Dabangg', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' to name a few.