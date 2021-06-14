हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood yet again wins hearts, fulfills cancer patient’s wish, video goes viral!

A viral video is doing the rounds on social media in which Sonu Sood can be seen greeting a cancer patient outside his residence and the guy couldn’t control his emotion and went down on his knees, bursting into tears after seeing the actor right infront of his eyes.

New Delhi: Actor turned philanthropist and social-activist Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a real life hero, has a huge fan following.

Recently, Sonu fulfilled the wish of a cancer patient, who wanted to meet the actor personally. The video was shared by another fan on his Twitter handle and wrote, “A boy named abhishek jain who’s suffering from Cancer had only one wish “To meet Sonu Sood”

He was overwhelmed to see #SonuSood and couldn’t stop his tears. @SonuSood.”

 

He also tagged Sonu in the video, and reacting to it, Soon took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I must have done something right in my life that people shower so much of love everyday. I pray that all their miseries end. Humbled.”

 

A viral video is doing the rounds on social media in which the actor can be seen greeting a cancer patient outside his residence and the guy couldn’t control his emotion and went down on his knees, bursting into tears after seeing the actor right infront of his eyes.

Sonu’s fans are extremely touched by the kind gesture of the actor and are appreciating him for his great deeds.

From helping migrants to reach their homes to arranging medicines and other COVID-19 relief resources for the patients, Sonu Sood is doing humanitarian work since the COVID outbreak happened in the country. 

