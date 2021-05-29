Sonu Sood's milkman 'can't handle the pressure' of non-stop SOS calls from people seeking help amid COVID - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood, whose efforts of extending help to people in dire need amid the second wave of deadly coronavirus pandemic is indeed commendable. The real-life hero took to social media and shared a video of his milkman named Guddu, who seems a little overwhelmed with all the SOS calls he is getting for help.

Sonu Sood shared the video with the caption: मेरे दूध वाले गुड्डू ने भी हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं He can't handle the pressure now. Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day

The conversation between Sonu Sood and his milkman makes the actor making his staff understand that when people are in need, you too must extend help. But the milkman, who's wearing a mask shares his ordeal of getting calls at odd hours.

In the video, he says, "Raat ko phone aata hai, subaha subah phone aane lagta hai. 6 baje uthe nahi raho to bhi phone karte hai. 4 baje phone kardete hai kabhi 1 baje phone kardete hai. Itna pareshaan hogaya ki kehne wali baat nahi." To this Sonu can be heard telling him, "Mereko bhi toh phone aate hai logo ke mai bhi toh sunta hun, tujhe kya problem hai."

His Milkman responds saying, "Sir aapka alag dimag hai. Hamare paas itni capacity nahi hai na. Hum itna jhel nahi paate."

In between this, again Guddu gets a call from someone who wants to meet Sonu Sood. The actor advises his milkman to quit his job and instead help people in need, get into social work.

In 2020, when the deadly COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Sonu Sood helped the migrant workers get back home safely and amid the surge of cases in the second wave, he has yet again proved to be a 'hero'.

Sonu Sood, who is active on social media and responds to fans seeking genuine help has been trying hard to arrange for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients. The actor recovered from COVID-19 recently and is back at helping the distressed in these testing times.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness. Some time back, the actor arranged for 10 oxygen generators for COVID-19 patients in Indore.

Sonu Sood and his team are also in the process of setting up an oxygen plant at Kurnool Government Hospital which will be followed by setting the next one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, followed by other states.