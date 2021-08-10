South singer Chinmayi Sripaada shares horrid sexual harassment accounts of female teachers by their students

New Delhi: Famous south singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Twitter account and shared a thread of tweets where horrifying accounts of teachers who allegedly faced sexual harassment by their students were stated. This has created a flutter online, leaving readers shocked.

Chinmayi Sripaada's post has shocking details shared by female teachers and how they faced sexual harassment at school by theitr students. Take a look here:

We were discussing the harassment lady teachers were facing from their students (sending penis photos) / from the students fathers in this era of online classes and this scholar from Loyola College happened to share this. pic.twitter.com/kQufd3FNdZ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 8, 2021

This DM just made my day! pic.twitter.com/dS0zNvY6J0 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 8, 2021

Why would 8th standard boys think it is OK to behave like this to a field nutritionist? pic.twitter.com/0qD2eVnQr5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 8, 2021

Then these stories were shared. Our teachers cannot remain feeling unsafe in their own workplaces. Why should they go through this? pic.twitter.com/CQFTl7JyIj — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 8, 2021

Many users have reacted to the Tweet thread, expressing their disbelief and disappointment.

Chinmayi, a popular singer, shot to fame for Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae song from the National Award-winning movie Kannathil Muthamittal. She is often credited as Chinmayee and Indai Haza in her projects.

She is married to South actor Rahul. They tied the knot on May 5, 2014.

Back in 2019, Chinmayi Sripaada had publicly called out 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his distasteful remarks on the film. But later got trolled for praising husband Rahul's film 'Manmadhudu 2' trailer which had actress Rakul Preet Singh smoking.