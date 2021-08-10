हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chinmayi Sripaada

South singer Chinmayi Sripaada shares horrid sexual harassment accounts of female teachers by their students

Famous south singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Twitter account and shared a thread of tweets where horrifying accounts of teachers who allegedly faced sexual harassment by their students were stated. This has created a flutter online, leaving readers shocked. 

South singer Chinmayi Sripaada shares horrid sexual harassment accounts of female teachers by their students
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous south singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Twitter account and shared a thread of tweets where horrifying accounts of teachers who allegedly faced sexual harassment by their students were stated. This has created a flutter online, leaving readers shocked. 

Chinmayi Sripaada's post has shocking details shared by female teachers and how they faced sexual harassment at school by theitr students. Take a look here: 

Many users have reacted to the Tweet thread, expressing their disbelief and disappointment. 

Chinmayi, a popular singer, shot to fame for Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae song from the National Award-winning movie Kannathil Muthamittal. She is often credited as Chinmayee and Indai Haza in her projects. 

She is married to South actor Rahul. They tied the knot on May 5, 2014. 

Back in 2019, Chinmayi Sripaada had publicly called out 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his distasteful remarks on the film. But later got trolled for praising husband Rahul's film 'Manmadhudu 2' trailer which had actress Rakul Preet Singh smoking. 

 

