Southern beauty Nayanthara trolled after getting vaccinated, haters ask her 'where is the injection'?

New Delhi: Southern superstar Nayanthara and director boyfriend Vignesh Shivan got their first COVID-19 vaccination jab a day back and the actress shared her picture on social media. While she urged everyone to get vaccinated and stay indoors for safety, trolls had a field day asking her 'where is the injection'?

Nayanthara's picture showed her getting the vaccine jab as the nurse injects the needle on her arm. However, haters pointed out the missing injection from the photo and trolled her hard. Take a look at some of the tweets:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got their first dose of vaccine on Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai.

Where is injection? Why this picture 9thra ? pic.twitter.com/0SGezi8hTC — KNS.RAJA ,TVR. (@TvrKns) May 18, 2021

Nayanthara has an ocean of fan following who eagerly for her movies to release. She made her debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare. In Tamil cinema, her maiden act was in 2005 hit Ayya and in Telugu with Lakshmi in the next year. She not only emerged as one of the most promising new faces back then but also became a reigning queen of the Box Office. Nayanthara has worked with all the A-listers in the south movie industry.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other ever since they worked together in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015).