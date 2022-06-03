New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic period drama RRR is being perceived as a gay film by a section of the Western audience. Are you surprised? Well, but Ram Gopal Varma is not! He reacted to the buzz and even tweeted a link shared by newswire ANI on Twitter.

RRR IS SO GAY!

Several Western viewers watched RRR and tweeted about the film being 'so gay'.They found the bromance between the leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR as 'queer'. Check out a few tweets which exploded on social media, giving a totally different perspective to the period saga:

Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay?? — Movie Bear Jim (@jjpoutwest) May 22, 2022

they should've made RRR gay, the potential was right there pic.twitter.com/ffg0CW07wK — ًraj (@devaliaas) March 28, 2022

kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now pic.twitter.com/JprvRE2Aj8 — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 1, 2022

RAM GOPAL VARMA'S TWEET ON RRR:

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma retweeted a story link by news agency ANI on how Western audience finds RRR as a gay romance film. He tweeted: “I was right. Many users responded to his tweet." Many fans dropped their comments on his tweet as well.

I was right “They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story https://t.co/OxVDVr5Qsp — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 2, 2022

Some diehard Rajamouli fans tried to explain how it's not a gay film.

Brother if you don't understand the story, if you don't understand the emotions that the characters portrayed don't post a twitt about. Understand first study about it. Then post. — Vishwakanth (@Vishwakanth16) May 31, 2022

Just write 'RRR is a gay movie' in Google search engine. Western viewers should have suffered from mental disease even they can't digest movie based on hardcore friendship of two male characters. — Pratik (@Thepratik10) May 26, 2022

RRR - A PERIOD DRAMA

The story of RRR is set in the backdrop of the 1920s. It's a tale of 2 leads - Ramaraju, played by Ram Charan and Bheem, played by Jr NTR. SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.

It features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in pivotal parts and has won a million hearts globally.

Meanwhile, RRR received 1000 Million streaming minutes and was trending #1 in all 4 languages on ZEE5. Helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, featuring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt as the lead roles, the film turns out to be a blockbuster hit even on ZEE5. With RRR, ZEE5 adds another feather to its cap post the success of The Kashmir Files.