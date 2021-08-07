Such a bad wig! Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani's reaction to Lara Dutta's transformation as Indira Gandhi in Bellbottom

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta has been getting rave reviews for her transformation to play late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom. While fans have hailed her look, hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani's reaction has left many shocked.

Sapna Bhavnani dropped a comment on tweet and wrote: Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But ofcourse you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet.

She later shared another tweet to explain her point, but by then Sapna got trolled massively for her comment.

See this white glaring wig line .. natural hairlines are not like this at all .. pic.twitter.com/w23oA4Dwkm — (@sapnabhavnani) August 4, 2021

Bellbottom stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It is slated for a big-screen release on August 19 and will regale audiences in a 2D and 3D format.

Headlined by Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

"It is a great responsibility when you portray someone who's an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. It was very important to get her body language right," Lara Dutta said at the 'BellBottom' trailer launch, reports IANS.