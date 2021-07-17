Taapsee Pannu's indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, says maybe I copied someone just by being born a female

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu has earned the love and admiration of her fans in past few years - all thanks to her incredible body of work. But she has often her war of words with Kangana Ranaut has hogged the limelight.

In her recent interview with Pooja Talwar, Taapsee Pannu was quizzed on how she manages to make headlines about any issue, to which she chuckled and replied saying even her 'chheenk (sneeze) matters'.

"What is your problem! Isn't it a good thing, even my sneeze matters, " she told the journo in a fun way.

"Please don't jinx it, I am very happy with it. This is the social media mark of relevance. Otherwise so many people go around sneezing, who cares? But I am glad, people find something to talk about in even half a photo of mine. Maybe I copied someone just by being born a female", Taapsee said.

This is being seen as an indirect reply to a comment made by Kangana's sister Rangoli, who once called Taapsee a sasti-copy.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen making her comeback to the Telugu industry with Mishan Impossible. It will be directed by Swaroop RSJ. She was last seen in Haseen Dillruba along with Vikrant Massey.

The actress also has Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty.