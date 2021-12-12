Take a look at Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's personalised gift hampers for wedding guests: Pics

New Delhi: While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is over, the buzz around the power couple's royal but intimate wedding is still strong. Fans are still curious to know what went down at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel and how the two lovebirds celebrated their lives' biggest moment with their loved ones.

Kat and Vicky are slowly sharing pictures from their marriage, Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, giving fans a fun sneak peek into their big day. Now, pictures have emerged of the welcome gift hampers that wedding guests received when they arrived in their rooms at Six Senses hotel.

The hamper was customised for each guest and included many delicious snacks such as chips, oreo biscuits and RAW juices and drinks.

Along with the hamper, there was a note that welcomed the guests and asked them to not post pictures of the ceremonies on social media. The whole feat was carried out by Team confetti gifts, a Jaipur based gifting startup.

Take a look at the gift hampers:

The guests had also received gift hampers when they departed from the wedding location.

Talking about VicKat's wedding, it was a highly secretive affair and guests weren't allowed to share pictures of the events on social media. Vicky and Katrina had shared pictures of their wedding ceremony on Dec 10 with identical captions. Later, they also shared their Haldi ceremony and Mehendi ceremony pictures which have been trending on Instagram since.

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.

The Sabyasachi couple opted for a famous designer's wedding collection, which added a royal tinge to their wedding at the heritage hotel. Katrina Kaif's Tiffany Soleste blue Sapphire diamond engagement ring in platinum is priced at Rs 7,40,708.

After the gala affair, the couple landed back in Mumbai on December 10, 2021. Many reports suggest that KatVic has moved to their new Juhu home on Friday night. Their new abode is sea facing and there had been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple.