Kili Paul

Tanzanian sensation Kili Paul allegedly attacked by knife, beaten by sticks

Kili Paul has 3.6 million followers on Instagram alone and his sister Neema Paul also is a social media sensation.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The famous Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul recently met an untoward incident. He was allegedly attacked by unknown men with a knife and beaten by sticks. However, he managed to defend himself and escape the place after hitting back the culprits. 

Kili posted about the incident on his Instagram Story along with a picture showing his injured self. "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me."

Recently, Kili was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania by Binaya Pradha, the Indian High Commissioner for overcoming the language barrier and making a name for himself on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kili Paul has 3.6 million followers on Instagram alone and his sister Neema Paul also is a social media sensation. He usually dances out in the open, as most of his dance videos are shot in  similar manner. He grooves to popular Bollywood and South Indian movie songs. 

 

