Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Tanzanian vlogger Kili Paul dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling song Oo Antava from Pushpa, video goes viral - Watch

Kili Paul has over a million followers on Instagram alone and his sister Neema Paul also is a social media sensation. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Tanzanian vlogger Kili Paul, who rose to fame with his dance renditions on chartbuster Bollywood songs has now shared a video grooving to Pushpa: The Rise track.

Kili Paul grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance number Oo Antava and needless to say that it has gone viral on the internet. Watch it now here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Kili Paul has over a million followers on Instagram alone and his sister Neema Paul also is a social media sensation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Internet users also appreciated Kili's dance video and posted comments on his timeline. He usually dances out in the open, as most of his dance videos are shot in  similar manner. 

'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

 

 

