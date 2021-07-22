The Family Man actress Priyamani's marriage with Mustafa invalid, claims first wife Ayesha in explosive revelation

New Delhi: Popular South actress Priyamani, who recently hogged the limelight for playing Suchi in blockbuster web series The Family Man both parts. Priyamani married Mustafa in a private ceremony on August 23, 2017, and now looks like there's trouble knocking at the door.

Well, according to a report in ETimes, Mustafa's first wife Ayesha has alleged that the marriage is illegal since Mustafa did not divorce her before marrying Priyamani.

Ayesha in an interview with ETimes said, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor."

On the other hand, Mustafa told the publication, "The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me. My marriage with Priyamani happened in 2017, why was Ayesha quiet for so long?"

"As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now," said Ayesha.

As per Mustafa's claims, he and Ayesha were living separately from 2010 and got divorced in 2013.

Ayesha has sought a legal course in the matter and slapped a notice.

On the work front, Priyamani played Manoj Bajpayee's on-screen wife in 'The Family Man'. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Evare Atagaadu' and then went on to gain recognition for her role in the Tamil film 'Paruthiveeran' in 2007.

She was awarded a National Film Award for Best Actress and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil for her stellar performance.

Priyamani was recently seen in Telugu action-drama Narappa is directed by Srikanth Addala. It features Venkatesh Daggubati and Karthik Rathnam in lead roles.