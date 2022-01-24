हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

This is so awkward: Netizens bash paps for 'following' Shilpa Shetty and her daughter Samisha, watch

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra conceived their daughter Samisha through surrogacy in 2020.

This is so awkward: Netizens bash paps for &#039;following&#039; Shilpa Shetty and her daughter Samisha, watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted in the city on Monday (Jan 24), taking her daughter Samisha to a preschool with paps surrounding her as she walked towards her car. The actress had donned a dark blue and white sweatshirt and sweatpants and was carrying her daughter along with her school bag.

On the other hand, Samisha looked super cute in a checked full-sleeved top and black pants.

Shilpa seemed to be in a hurry and quickly made her way through the group of paps as they followed her to click pictures of her and her daughter. 

Netizens were quite infuriated to see the behaviour of paps and bashed the shutterbugs for putting the camera so close to Shilpa's daughter's face. 

While one fan wrote, "These guys need to relax this is so awkward literally," another said, "Bachhe ke muu pe daldo camera! What's this behavior"

Take a look at the video:

 

s

shilpa

shilpa

Samisha is Shilpa's surrogate baby. Shilpa and Raj Kundra, who are already parents to Viaan, welcomed their second child Samisha via surrogacy on February 15, 2020. The couple had been trying to have a second child for five years.

On the work front, she was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

