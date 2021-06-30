हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

This video from Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi’s workout diaries is the cutest thing you’ll see today!

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is often seen sharing her fitness regime on Instagram handle, has now treated her fans with a video which is leaving her fans in splits. 

This video from Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi’s workout diaries is the cutest thing you’ll see today!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is often seen sharing her fitness regime on Instagram handle, has now treated her fans with a video which is leaving her fans in splits. 

Recently, Janhvi took some time off her busy schedule and was seen at a Pilates studio along with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

During the session, both the sisters couldn’t control their laughter and were busy having a great time together. Captioning the hilarious video, she wrote, “We’re really serious about our workouts.”

khush

The video was shared by Janhvi in her Instagram story, where she can be seen helping her sister with some particular exercise but the girls couldn’t concentrate on anything as they were busy laughing out loud. 

 

On the workfront, the ‘Dhadak’ actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Sidharth Sengupta's ‘Good Luck Jerry’. 
 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorBoney KapoorSrideviPilates studioViral video
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi burns Instagram in pink bikini top and shorts, dances like no one’s watching!

Must Watch

PT10M17S

DNA: Children's handwriting deteriorated due to online studies