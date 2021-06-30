This video from Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi’s workout diaries is the cutest thing you’ll see today!

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is often seen sharing her fitness regime on Instagram handle, has now treated her fans with a video which is leaving her fans in splits.

Recently, Janhvi took some time off her busy schedule and was seen at a Pilates studio along with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

During the session, both the sisters couldn’t control their laughter and were busy having a great time together. Captioning the hilarious video, she wrote, “We’re really serious about our workouts.”

The video was shared by Janhvi in her Instagram story, where she can be seen helping her sister with some particular exercise but the girls couldn’t concentrate on anything as they were busy laughing out loud.

On the workfront, the ‘Dhadak’ actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Sidharth Sengupta's ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

