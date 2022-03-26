THIS woman runs successful business of making precious jewellery from breast milk, expected turnover to be Rs 15 cr!

New Delhi: For mothers, their breastfeeding journey has an emotional connect and to celebrate it lifelong as a remembrance, jewellery made from it has emerged as a new way of order. This concept is famous in the West, and now gradually picking up back home too.

According to an Indiatimes.com report, Safiyya and Adam Riyadh run a successful and award-winning company called Magenta Flowers which preserves special occasion flowers into precious keepsakes. The company began operations in 2019 and has fulfilled over 4,000 orders. Now, they have expanded into breast milk jewellery, and are projected to turnover £1.5 million (Rs 15 crore) in 2023, Daily Star reported as per Indiatimes report.

"I feel there is so much stigma around breast milk and in some cases breastfeeding in public that for me, it is almost like a hidden gem,” Safiyya told Daily Star.

BREAST MILK JEWELLERY IN INDIA

Also, a Chennai-based artist named Preethi runs this line of using breastfeeding into keepsakes that parents can have as a momento. Earlier in an interview with News Minute, Preethy shared her journey. Her jewellery includes earrings, rings, pendants among other things.

She got the idea of going ahead with the jewellery line after many asked about it on a Facebook forum. Preethy's price ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000, depending on the design and the material.

Not just breast milk, but Preethy told News Minute that she gets an order request to make pieces with a child's first tooth, a lock of hair and even the umbilical cord.