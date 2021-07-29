हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Throwback Thursday: You can't miss Shah Rukh Khan's schoolboy charm in this viral pic, Richa Chadha says 'first love'!

A picture of SRK in school uniform with friends by his side has hit the internet and yes, fans can't keep calm! 

Throwback Thursday: You can&#039;t miss Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s schoolboy charm in this viral pic, Richa Chadha says &#039;first love&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has an ocean of fan following - all thanks to her charm and incessant hard work of entertaining people for more than two decades now. The king of romance, who packed his bags from Delhi landed straight in Mumbai, with big dreams and higher dedication to reach on top - and that's exactly what he did!

A picture of SRK in school uniform with friends by his side has hit the internet and yes, fans can't keep calm! It was tweeted by Bobby, a filmmaker cum animator-illustrator. He captioned it reading: An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I'll never complain about. 

Many have dropped their comments on the viral SRK photo where the star exudes his schoolboyish charm. Actress Richa Chadha called him 'first love'!

On the work front, SRK is busy shooting for Pathan - a film starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. 

Meanwhile, the buzz is strong that he might be seen with Kajol in a film by Raj Kumar Hirani. However, no official statement has been made as yet. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSRKsrk picSRK viral picRicha ChadhaPathanThrowback Thursday
Next
Story

Viral video: THIS little girl's dance on superhit Bhojpuri song with mind-blowing expressions takes internet by storm - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M50S

Chemical ripened vegetables being sold in the market, messing up with health for more profit