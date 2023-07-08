Tomato Price Rise Burns Pockets; Rakhi Sawant, Netizens’ Hilarious Rant Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Tomato prices have skyrocketed to a staggering Rs 100 or over for a kilo in various states. No wonder, tomato is the new hot potato. From the government, consumers, social media users to Rakhi Sawant - tomatoes price rise is the new hot topic of debate. People have ended up dancing, singing, and spouting in disbelief all over the internet.

Netizens have shared an amusing song on the tomato price rise to soothe the pain.

Adding more gravity to pressing national-interest issues, Rakhi Sawant was spotted - concerned and frustrated over the tomato prices. Although, she alluringly glowed in blue and black.

Given the dire circumstances, it's undeniably a decent solution to please loved ones with tomato-oriented gifts. We hear you, Rakhi.