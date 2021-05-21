Trending: Abhishek Bachchan's witty reply to fan who wanted to marry Aishwarya Rai is winning internet - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan is not just known for his intense acting but also witty comebacks. The Internet can be a fun place at times, an old video of the actor and beautiful wife Aishwarya has gone viral where AB junior replied to a fan who wanted to marry Ash.

This video dates back to 2010 when Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan went to Cannes Film Festival together. As they walked the red carpet and were posing for the shutterbugs, Abhishek noticed a fan carrying a huge banner reading 'Marry Me' for Aishwarya. While a blushing Ash only waved and smiled at the fan, Bachchan junior replied saying, 'She married me, man'.

Watch viral video here:

This throwback video from Cannes is trending on social media and fans are loving AB junior's witty response.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. In 2009, they appeared together on The Oprah Winfrey Show and hogged all the attention, with comparisons being drawn with Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie).

Together Abhi-Ash has featured in several hit Bollywood films such as Guru, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan among others.