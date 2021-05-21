हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Trending: Abhishek Bachchan's witty reply to fan who wanted to marry Aishwarya Rai is winning internet - Watch

This video dates back to 2010 when Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan went to Cannes Film Festival together.

Trending: Abhishek Bachchan&#039;s witty reply to fan who wanted to marry Aishwarya Rai is winning internet - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan is not just known for his intense acting but also witty comebacks. The Internet can be a fun place at times, an old video of the actor and beautiful wife Aishwarya has gone viral where AB junior replied to a fan who wanted to marry Ash. 

This video dates back to 2010 when Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan went to Cannes Film Festival together. As they walked the red carpet and were posing for the shutterbugs, Abhishek noticed a fan carrying a huge banner reading 'Marry Me' for Aishwarya. While a blushing Ash only waved and smiled at the fan, Bachchan junior replied saying, 'She married me, man'.

Watch viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@queensbolly)

This throwback video from Cannes is trending on social media and fans are loving AB junior's witty response. 

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. In 2009, they appeared together on The Oprah Winfrey Show and hogged all the attention, with comparisons being drawn with Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie). 

Together Abhi-Ash has featured in several hit Bollywood films such as Guru, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan among others.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai BachchanTrending videoViral videoabhishek bachchan videoCannes
Next
Story

Southern beauty Nayanthara trolled after getting vaccinated, haters ask her 'where is the injection'?

Must Watch

PT17M20S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day