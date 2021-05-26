Trending: Internet presents Virat Kohli as the Professor from Money Heist, viral pic makes fans go crazy!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has an ocean of fan base across the globe. And Netflix Original Money Heist too has a huge fan-following. So, this time fans decided to mix the two, creating in a perfect viral sensation.

Virat Kohli's picture donning a full beard, long hair with his geeky spectacles on has hit the internet and guess what? Fans were quick to draw comparisons with none other than the famous Professor from Money Heist. Virat's striking similarity with the OTT character has made fans go into a tizzy.

Check out a few reactions:

Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18 pic.twitter.com/hDksy9pdrE — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

Virat Kohli looks like that engineer from a service based company who plays Woh Lamhe on guitar to impress girls, has a long running account on all the local cigarette shops, and goes out of the house wearing boxer shorts. pic.twitter.com/gXJlvyXN2A — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 24, 2021

Virat Kohli looks ready to play The Professor from Money heist in Indian version pic.twitter.com/ZXFR5Q1CM1 — Pratikshit (@Pratikshit6) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Netflix officially revealed the release date of the fifth and final season of the thriller drama series with a spine-chilling teaser on Monday. Money Heist final season will be released in two parts - Volume 1 on September 3 and Volume 2 on December 3, 2021, respectively.

According to ANI, ‘Money Heist’ (La Casa de Papel) wrapped up their final shoot on May 15. It is one of the most successful Spanish series to date and was its top non-English-language foray until the French series ‘Lupin’ debuted in December, reportedly.

The fifth season will mark the end of the gang’s ongoing robbery at the Bank of Spain.

The Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina.