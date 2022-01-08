Trending: Jackie Shroff's viral video saying 'achhe achhe nikal gaye, kaun yaad rakhta hai bhidu?' - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has always been a rockstar when it comes to speaking from his heart. One of his old interviews is now going viral on the internet where he is seen talking about the cycle of life and death.

Netizens turned emotional listening to the wise words by Jackie Shroff in his own style. Fans shared it online and tagged him as 'classy'.

"Ma mari, baba marr gaye, bhai chale gaye, yeh sab chale gaye na ek ek. Hum log bhi chale jayenge ek din. Ab woh le ke ghoomna nahi", he says in the video.

“Achhe achhe nikal gaye, kaun yaad rakhta hai bhidu?” Class pic.twitter.com/7MenTaj8GX — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) January 1, 2022

Adding more, Jackie continues, "Teen chale gaye, teen aaye. Krishna aayi, Tiger aaya, meri aurat aayi, par meri ma chali gayi, mera bhai chala gaya mere papa chale gaye, toh balance hota hai na life mein. Ab mein chala jaunga kuch din mein or phir koi aayega, toh yeh chalta rahega bhidu, yeh chaal toh hai he."

Lastly in the video, Jackie says, "If you look at the sadness of people around you, you will realise you are going through nothing compared to them. You should not keep crying over things that you didn't get. You are a healthy person and that is enough. People should learn to be happy, whoever they are and whatever they have got. You are human so it is evident that you will have sadness in your life. Everyone has to die someday or the other. Your mom, dad, family, everyone will have to leave you someday. We all know that."