Trending: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in a tangerine bikini, turns up the summer heat!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Janhvi Kapoor is a social media stunner. She is an avid user of Instagram and often drops her amazing posts. In one of her recent IG pictures, Janhvi shared a few clicks of hers basking in the nature glory.

Wearing a hot tangerine two-piece bikini, Janhvi Kapoor wrapped a boyfriend shirt in the same colour, raising the hotness bar. She captioned it as: “May we start to walk lightly on this earth the way that other creatures do. May we recognise that our environment is the one thing that we all share."

She has over 11.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses. 

Janhvi made her debut in Dharma Productions 'Dhadak' alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018. Ever since she has managed to make a niche place for herself and amassed a huge fan base. 

Before getting into films, Janhvi Kapoor flew to California to pursue an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.

 

