Trending: Kajol tells sister Tanishaa to 'shut up' while mom Tanuja looks on - Watch

New Delhi: This year we saw a host of celebrities visiting the famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal and amongst them the regular was Kajol and family. She stunned in traditional looks and even posed for paps. A video from Durga Puja 2021 has gone viral where Kajol and sister Tanishaa Mukerji just had a real sibling moment.

In the viral video shared on Reddit, Kajol can be seen telling Tanishaa to 'shut up' as they argue in a funny banter which every sibling. While the sisters have their moment, mother and veteran actress Tanuja looks on and tries to pacify the two. Watch the fun video here:

The light-eyed beauty also got emotional meeting her uncle Deb Mukherjee along with another relative. Kajol got all teary-eyed as she greeted her relatives and probably met them after long as the COVID-19 pandemic did change life for everyone around.

At the Sarbonjanin Durga Puja 2021, Kajol's cousins including Sharbani Mukherjee was also spotted and the two sisters posed for clicks as well. Every year, the Mukherjees play an active role during Pujo festivity without a fail.

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti was also clicked at the Durga Puja 2021 festivity looking graceful in a saree.

The most auspicious Durga Puja festivity began this year on October 11 with Shashthi. The 5-day festivity is a major Bengali festival celebrated with utmost gusto and zeal. Durga Pujo, as Bengalis call it, coincides with the 9-day Navratri festival.

It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya to kill the demon Mahishasura. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis.