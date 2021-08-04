Trending now: Rajasthani song Kajaliyo featuring Akanksha Sharma hits 100 mn views on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Music composer Kapil Jangir is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kajaliyo' hitting 100 million views on YouTube. The Rajasthani track by Akanksha Sharma has received a warm response from the viewers and it clearly shows on the mammoth views.

"Rajasthani music is my inspiration and heritage. Whatever language I sing in, I will always be eternally connected to Rajasthani music. I want people around the world to know more about our culture and traditions. Through my music I want people to connect more with our culture and know the intricacy that Rajasthan holds" music composer Kapil Jangir said.

With a fanbase of millions, Kapil has till date composed 30 hit songs, which are highly popular and appreciated by his beloved audiences. His fan base also continues to grow thanks to his popular songs such as Banni and Piya Aao.

Kajaliyo has been sung by Aakansha Sharma and features her in the lead. It has been uploaded by KS Records.

Currently, this talented music artist is looking forward to releasing many new songs under his own label, as well as work on collaborations with other talented artists too.

He is also working on an upcoming Hindi album.