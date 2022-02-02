Palak Tiwari and Varun Dhawan's dance sets the stage on fire, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari shot to stardom with her superhit music video Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu. After its massive success, the budding star's BTS dance video with Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan has hit the internet.

Looks like Palak Tiwari and Varun Dhawan have collaborated for the first time together either for an ad or a music video. There is no official announcement regarding the project. Palak and Varun also posed for the shutterbugs outside the studios a day back. Take a look here:

Dressed in a glamourous red shimmery shift dress with a thigh-high slit, Palak looks stunning while Varun Dhawan rocks funky wear with a purple tee, jacket and black denim along with a pocket chain.

On the work front, VD has Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starrring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Sometime back, Palak shot to headlines after being papped with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as they left the plush Mumbai restaurant in the same car. Palak was cliked hiding her face from the shutterbugs.