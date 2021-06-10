Trending: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in 'Dhoom 4'? This viral poster has got netizens attention

New Delhi: Fans of superstar Salman Khan were taken by surprise this morning after a poster of Dhoom 4 went viral on social media. The poster featured Salman's name as starring in the fourth instalment of the franchise.

However, it's just a fan-made poster doing the rounds on the internet. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not made any announcement regarding the casting of action-drama Dhoom 4. Take a look at the fake poster and fan reactions:

#dhoom4 salman khan in dhoom 4

I can't wait for it pic.twitter.com/ArYprLSsXq — Manu Rajawat (@manu_rajawat7) June 4, 2021

Some fans tweeted about Akshay Kumar being cast in the Dhoom 4 franchise.

Dhoom is an action thriller franchise that has become the second-largest Bollywood film franchise in terms of box-office revenue. The Dhoom 3 was written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra. It featured Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra.

The third instalment of the Dhoom series and the sequel to Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).